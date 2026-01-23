SDLP councillor Paul Doherty has welcomed a commitment from the Department for Infrastructure to tackle flooding issues on the Andersonstown Road.

It comes after a site meeting on Monday with local businesses and DfI officials.

Speaking after, Cllr Doherty said: "I met with local businesses on the Andersonstown Road today and secured a clear commitment from DfI to resolve the ongoing flooding issue here.

"This flooding has been costing shops custom, creating risks for pedestrians and impacting traffic on this busy route after heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain in Andersonstown this week

"This issue has gone on for too long, and I welcome the commitment given today and hope it now leads to a permanent solution being delivered without further delay."