A LOCAL councillor has written to the Department for Infrastructure over persistent flooding on the Andersonstown Road.

SDLP councillor Paul Doherty says the area affected is outside Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

Following heavy rainfall on Monday, Cllr Doherty says an urgent resolution must now be found.

"Ongoing flooding adjacent to this area of the Andersonstown Road continues to cause difficulties for pedestrians, motorists and local businesses," he explained.

"While teams have attended to clear drains, staff on site have indicated there may be a larger blockage beneath the road that requires more significant works.

"This is creating safety risks, slowing traffic and impacting traders as parking and access are affected.

"I have formally written to the Department for Infrastructure asking for urgent investigation and a permanent fix.

"I will continue to push for this to be resolved as quickly as possible."