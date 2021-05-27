COVID-19 vaccine booking opens for everyone over 18

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to everyone over the age of 18 in the North.

However, announcing the widening of the eligible pool for vaccination, a Department of Health spokesperson said vaccine supplies remain limited and there will only be around 20,000 slots available weekly.

Anyone awaiting an appointment is being asked to be patient as additional slots for future weeks will be released every Thursday morning.

The Department has also stated tha,t in line with the latest Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice, anyone under the age of 40 can book their vaccination at a trust centre in order to receive the Pfizer-BioTech vaccine.

For anyone under 40 who wishes "to make an informed decision to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there are slots available at the SSE Arena and at participating community pharmacies".

Over one million people in the North have now received one dose of the vaccine.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I am delighted that our vaccination programme is now open to all adults in Northern Ireland. I know this will be very welcome news for young people who have been waiting patiently for their turn to get the jab.

“Today’s announcement is another important milestone in the drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can, so that we can see a return to normality. The tremendous success of the vaccination programme has brought great hope and has helped to enable the recent further easing of restrictions. The expansion of the vaccination programme, well ahead of schedule, to everyone aged 18 and over is testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in delivering the vaccine throughout Northern Ireland.”

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, added: “I know that many young people will be very keen to book their jab now that they’re eligible for vaccination. It’s important to understand that while the risk of severe disease is lower in young people, some may become very ill and, of course, they can pass on the virus to others who may be more vulnerable.

“We’re dealing with the emergence of new variants and we all have a part to play in keeping each other safe. I would urge everyone aged 18 and over to book a slot for vaccination, including those in older age-groups who have not yet stepped forward. Together we can make a difference.”

Appointments are available to book online at the Health and Social Care booking website and by telephone on 0300 200 7813.