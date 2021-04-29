Covid postcodes: West tops cases league table

VIRUS VIGILANCE: New cases of Covid continue to be reported with West Belfast faring worst.

WEST Belfast has once again recorded the most new positive cases of Covid-19 in the city, according to the latest figures.

The latest statistics on the Department of Health’s dashboard shows the number of positive cases in each postcode as well the number of people tested and the incidence rate per 100,000 population over the last seven days (April 19-25).

A total of 54 new cases were recorded in the West of the city, just one less case on last week’s figures.

East Belfast recorded 29 new cases (down from 33) followed by North Belfast - 24 (up from 10) and South Belfast - 17 (up from 15).

In terms of postcodes, the West Belfast postcode of BT13, which covers Clonard, Shankill Road, Woodvale, Ballygomartin, Springmartin, Glencairn and Highfield areas recorded the most new positive cases in the city (22) and also has the highest rate of infection in the city of 90.5.

BT12, which covers Sandy Row, The Village and parts of the Falls recorded 16 new positive cases and a rate of 54.1.

BT17, which includes Dunmurry, Hannahstown, Twinbrook, Poleglass and Lagmore recorded nine new cases and a rate of 26.4.

BT11 (Andersonstown, Lenadoon, Suffolk, Ladybrook and Turf Lodge) is next with seven new cases and a rate of 25.7.

In North Belfast, there was an increase of an extra 14 cases of the virus recorded compared to the previous week.

BT14, which covers Crumlin Road, Ballysillan and Ardoyne recorded 19 new cases and a rate of 56.2 - up from 14.8.

BT15, which covers York Road, Antrim Road and Sailortown recorded five new cases and a rate of 18.7.

In South Belfast, BT8 (Saintfield Road, Four Winds, Carryduff, Knockbreda, Newtownbreda) has the lowest rate of infection in the city of just 6.6 with only two new cases of the virus recorded.

BT10, which covers the Finaghy area also recorded two new positive case of the virus and a rate of 15.8.

BT7, which covers the Ormeau, Botanic and University areas recorded five new positive cases and a rate of 23.2.

BT9, which includes Malone, Lisburn Road, Taughmonagh and Stranmillis areas recorded eight new positive cases and a rate of 28.1.

In East Belfast, BT5 (Castlereagh, Ciarawood, Crossnacreevy, Gilnahirk, Knock, Braniel and Ballyhackamore) recorded 21 new cases of the virus and a rate of 53.2.

BT4 (Sydenham, Belmont, Stormont) recorded five new cases and a rate of 53.2.

Finally, BT6 (Castlereagh, Woodstock, Cregagh, Knockbreda) recorded three new cases and a rate of 9.6.