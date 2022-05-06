The sun will greet you during Darkness into Light in Newtownabbey

HOPE: Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb, and Councillor Stephen Ross, Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and Deaglan O’Hagan

THE annual Darkness into Light event in support of suicide awareness will take place in Newtownabbey this weekend.

Organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland, it will take place on Saturday at 4.15am from the V36 in Newtownabbey.

This uplifting and poignant event offers hope to families and friends of those lost to suicide and helps raise awareness for those suffering in our communities.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb is urging residents to sign up for this year’s event.

“Darkness into Light encourages people to rise early for a 5km walk or run for a cause that can affect anyone of us," he said.

"Mental health and specifically, suicide awareness is particularly poignant as many people still feel isolated and lonely since the pandemic on top of financial stress. We will all be watching the same sunrise together, symbolising hope.

"I would encourage you all to show your support and help raise vital funds and awareness for such a worthwhile cause.”

For more information or to register for the event, click here.