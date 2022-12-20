Restaurant sees electricity bill triple despite making cuts

MANAGEMENT at a Derriaghy restaurant have spoken out after its electricity costs tripled within months, despite reducing the number of units of electricity it uses.

The Speckled Hen on the Derriaghy Road received an electricity bill of £9,000 in October, which saw a £6,000 increase from its bill in August.

The owner has shared his shock at receiving the increased bill which he says is based on 2,000 less units than August’s bill.

"We were absolutely shocked,” said Martin Caldwell, Owner of The Speckled Hen.

"We were expecting the bill to be double what it had been. We came off fixed contracts in July and they wouldn’t offer any fixed contracts so you immediately went on to the increased rate, we assumed that the increased rate was the new rate based on higher prices but actually it was a price rise.

“Our day rate went up by 100 per cent and our night time rate went up by 140 per cent. Then on top of that when they worked out how many units we used they then calculate what they call the EPA. They then put the EPA on top of your bill and it’s 19p a unit on all units. So that came out for us at £3,600 + VAT in additional charges and that’s a discretionary charge that they can make on commercial businesses. They calculate on what it is based on your unit use and then they add it to your bill.”

The owner of the business expressed his concerns for the future as he predicts a similar bill to come while also further reducing the unit use.

“We are anticipating that we will be reducing our unit use by another 1,500. We’ll get it down to maybe 16,000 units because we have all sorts of fridges, coolers and chillers and everything that must continue on.

“The next bill coming in is going to be £8,000 or £9,000 again. Where do you find it, because that’s an extra £750 a week?

“It’s tough times for everybody and unfortunately what you have is you’ve increasing prices and falling revenues because people haven’t got the money to spend.”

The Speckled Hen is one of many businesses who have seen a large upsurge in costs right across the board. The most recent being a South Belfast restaurant, 'A Peculiar Tea' receiving an electricity bill in October of £5,446.