Watt report 'raises more questions than it answers'

A REVIEW of the clinical records of 44 deceased patients who had been under the care of neurologist Dr Michael Watt has found there were “significant failures” in their treatment and care.

The Royal College of Physicians carried out this review of the clinical records of 44 deceased patients who had been treated by the former neurologist Michael Watt.

The RCP found a number of failings in the treatment of these patients, including inaccurate diagnoses, inappropriate treatments, poor record-keeping and poor communication.

Dr Watt, a former Belfast Health and Social Care Trust consultant neurologist, was at the centre of the North's largest recall of patients, which began in 2018 after concerns were raised about his clinical work.

More than 4,000 of his former patients attended recall appointments.

Sinn Féin MLA Caral Ní Chuilín has called for a number of cases of deceased former patients of the former neurology consultant Michael Watt to be referred to the Coroner.

“I welcome the publication of the Report on the Expert Review of Records of Deceased Neurology Patients," she said.

"My party colleague Paul Maskey MP and I met with families of the bereaved following today's publication of the Report on the Expert Review of Records of Deceased Neurology Patients."

“My party colleague Paul Maskey MP and I met with families of the bereaved following today’s publication of the Report on the Expert Review of Records of Deceased Neurology Patients.

“The report is shocking and it raises many more questions than it answers.

“The Royal College of Physicians found a number of failings in the treatment of these patients, including inaccurate diagnoses, inappropriate treatments, poor record keeping and poor communication with the patients.

“The reports shows there were a litany of missed opportunities which could have prevented further harm and trauma for so many more patients of Michael Watt.

“It is incredulous that Michael Watt was still treating patients after his practice had been restricted in 2017.

“The neurology scandal rests squarely at the feet of the Belfast Trust. They must honour their commitment to implement the recommendations of the report but must do much more.

“The Coroner and the PSNI must investigate the deaths of neurology patients misdiagnosed or mistreated as a result of this scandal.

“Today’s report deals with a significant number of deaths of former neurology patients but many more families who have lost loves as a result of this scandal are also looking for truth and accountability.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support those families in their campaigns for truth and justice.”