Fears that if Dunville vandalism persists park won't be repaired in the future

THE playground at the Dunville Park has been shut due to vandalism.

Belfast City Council took the decision to close the play park on Friday after equipment throughout the facility was damaged.

The Falls Road park has been the target of persistent vandalism in recent years, with its distinctive "rocket slide" removed permanently after it was set alight.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Tina Black said, while the wider Dunville Park remains open, the playground will be closed for an "as yet known period of time".

"The pieces of equipment are so bespoke and it takes a significant period of time to get it reordered," she said.

"My memory of Dunville growing up was that there were never any swings because they were damaged that often that they made the decision to stop repairing them. My fear is that that's going to happen with this new facility. If it's damaged repeatedly there could be a call made at some point that it's just not worth repairing, which would devastate the whole community.

"I want to condemn the perpetrators of this. It's the most senseless vandalism."

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "Dunville Park remains open to the public, however the playground has been closed due to vandalism and to allow repair work to be completed.

"We continue to work in partnership with the local community and statutory agencies, including the PSNI, to address anti-social behaviour and we would appeal to the public to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour or vandalism to the police, as well as our parks team."