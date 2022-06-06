Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on his Ardoyne home

ATTACK: The aftermath of the attack on the house in Estoril Park in Ardoyne

A MAN has been hospitalised following a petrol bomb attack on his home in Ardoyne on Sunday night.

Police received a report at approximately 11.50pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front window of the property in Estoril Park.

The fire was extinguished and scorch damage caused to the window frame.

SDLP North Belfast Councillor Paul McCusker condemned the attack, which he said has left an entire family "shaken" and called for anyone with information to come forward to police.

“At around midnight last night a home in Estoril Park in Ardoyne was petrol bombed leaving a man in hospital, windows smashed and causing scorch damage to the interior and exterior of the house," he said.

"This was a terrifying experience for the resident, his family and neighbours.

“Those responsible have caused significant damage and have left a family frightened about their safety. There is no place for this in our community and the people who carried out this attack aren’t wanted here.

“I am supporting the family in their appeal for information from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at around midnight on Sunday night. Please come forward to police as soon as possible.”

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly added: “The petrol bomb attack on a home in Estoril Park in Ardoyne last night could have caused serious injury or death and I condemn it.

“This was a reckless attack and in the aftermath a man in the house suffered a heart attack and was taken to hospital.

“There is absolutely no place in society for these actions, those responsible have shown a total disregard for the local community.

“I am appealing for anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police.”

Detectives in North Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Our investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or has dash cam footage that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 2173 05/06/22.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.