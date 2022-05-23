Families to protest British Government legacy proposals

Victims' campaigners will hold protests in Belfast and Derry tomorrow to coincide with the second reading of the British Government controversial Legacy and Reconciliation Bill.

Families from the Time for Truth Campaign will mobilise in opposition to the Bill, which will be before the House of Commons for a second time at 1pm on Tuesday.

The proposals include the creation of an information recovery and reconciliation body.

Time for Truth families will join representatives from the Ballymurphy Massacre, McGurk’s Bar, and Springhill/Westrock Massacre campaigns, as well Pat Finucane Centre and Relatives for Justice, in calling for the Bill to be scrapped.

Campaigners have called on the public to join them at the NIO Offices at Erskine House, Belfast, or at Guildhall Square in Derry.

Ciarán MacAirt, spokesperson for the Time for Truth Campaign, said: “The British Government’s unending abuse and gaslighting of victims and survivors of the conflict have been particularly bitter and twisted over the last few years. Nevertheless, its unilateral decision to bin the Stormont House Agreement and legislate its Bill of Shame would embarrass tin-pot dictatorships over the last century.”

“We know, of course, that the Tories under Boris Johnson and Brandon Lewis have no shame, though. All the Tories care about are burying Britain’s war crimes in Ireland and protecting its killers.”