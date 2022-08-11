FÉILE 2022: Reeling in the years at Raidió Fáilte exhibition

A PHOTOGRAPHIC exhibition was launched at Raidió Fáilte this week, shining a light on the development of the Irish language media scene in Belfast – both on radio and in print.

Officially launched by Séamus Mac Seáin, familiar faces of long standing Irish language activism were visible both in person and on print as we journeyed through the past to see the extraordinary story of the Irish language revival in the city.

The exhibition includes archives and exhibits from newspapers down through the years detailing the challenges facing Irish language speakers and the triumphs the movement has had over the years, with Raidió Fáilte at the centre of it all.

Everything is covered, from its ‘pre-legal’ days – where activists faced immense challenges regarding the issue of legality – to the success of the award winning broadcasting station it is today. Séamus Mac Seáin introduced the launch, and following this Eoghan Ó Néill spoke acknowledging all those who played a role in the success of its development.

With the promotion of the Irish language at the core of Raidió Fáilte’s values, it is a station welcome to all listeners, as its name would suggest. The exhibition illustrates its days operating out of the old Ard Scoil on the Falls Road to its new home on Divis Street, Raidió Fáilte has and continues to be an intrinsic part of the Gaeltacht Quarter.

The radio station brought the Irish language alive for listeners then and now, broadcasting 24 hours a day, seven days a week, available locally and worldwide on Raidió Fáilte’s website.

The exhibition will be on display between 10am and 4pm in An Lonnán, ground floor of the Raidió Fáilte building until Saturday.

An Lon Dubh Café will be open during this time with hot and cold meals, tea, coffee and snacks available for purchase.

No admission fee required or registration needed.