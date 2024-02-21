Finance ministers meet after Irish government pledges €800 million funding

STORMONT'S new Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA has welcomed the Irish Government’s commitment of €800 million for cross-border projects.

Speaking following a meeting with the Irish Finance Minister Michael McGrath TD at Parliament Buildings in Belfast, Dr Archibald said:“Today is a significant investment by the Irish Government demonstrating the power of joint working to deliver positive benefits for people right across this Island.

“The positive announcement of €800 million of funding will make a significant contribution to the development of our economy and infrastructure particularly in the North West and border areas.

“This funding will support the redevelopment of the A5 Western Transport Corridor and Casement Park as well as funding projects in infrastructure including an hourly rail service between Belfast and Dublin. It will create jobs, connect communities, unlock economic benefits and make a hugely positive impact on people’s lives here.

“I welcome the opportunity to meet with Minister McGrath and look forward to working collaboratively with him to meet the collective challenges we face and to deliver on shared opportunities.”

Speaking before the meeting Michael McGrath said: "This meeting provides an excellent opportunity to discuss our shared economic interests, the all-island economy and the shared opportunities and challenges we face.

"Recent years have brought great uncertainty and challenge in both political and economic terms, but we now have an opportunity – with the Executive restored and greater certainty around key issues such as post-Brexit trade – to maximise the potential of the economic relationships on this island.