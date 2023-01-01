People reaching out for help who just a year ago never thought they would be in this position: Footprints CEO

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: CEO of Footprints Women's Centre, Isobel Loughran with awards picked up in 2022, including from the Belfast Chamber of Commerce.

FOOTPRINTS Women’s Centre in Poleglass has been empowering women for over 30 years.

Established in 1991, Footprints is at the core of supporting the delivery of positive change in the lives of women and children in the Colin area. The organisation is the largest community employer in the district with its multi-service facility.

The services available at the organisation includes the North’s first social supermarket, as well as a drop-in centre, training, crisis intervention, support and development, advice and advocacy among a wide range of other amenities.

The centre has had a monumental year being recognised for the invaluable service they provide within the community with several awards.

“It’s recognition that the community sector should be getting," said CEO of Footprints Isobel Loughran. "So often the community sector is seen as inferior or their delivery and their services are not seen just on the same level so I do believe in the worth of winning awards because it is recognition for the centre, our services and the community."

Isobel says the organisation will continue to defend the working class women its serves in 2023.

“We were down representing women and children at the cost-of-living rally in the city centre because you can’t forget the massive amount of food poverty in these extraordinary times," she explains. "People come in to us who a year ago wouldn’t imagine that they would be coming in here in need of help – it is really extraordinary."

Over Christmas and the New Year, Footprint’s has been providing a warm winter service, providing children and baby’s clothes and toys to families who may be in need.