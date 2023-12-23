Hospice's 29th Lights to Remember Service brings comfort to bereaved

NI Hospice Social Worker Aislinn Delaney, with Conor and Grainne Parkhill, light the candles at NI Hospice's Lights to Remember service

NORTHERN Ireland Hospice has hosted its 29th annual Lights to Remember service to remember and celebrate those who passed away while under Hospice care.

The Lights to Remember appeal invites the community to dedicate a light on the Hospice Christmas tree in memory of those who are no longer with us and to raise vital funds to support Hospice’s specialist palliative nursing care work.

NI Hospice President Paul Clark was MC for the service in Dominican College, North Belfast on 14 December. The solemn event included music and carols by Third Carrick Band, the Dominican College Fortwilliam Choir and the Hospice’s Ukulele Band, with thoughtfully selected reflections, readings and prayers from NI Hospice’s Social Work Co-Lead Aislinn Delaney, and the Hospice’s chaplains Jackie Whyte, Rev Greg McGuigan and Geraldine McIlwee.

Trevor McCartney, Acting Chief Executive of NI Hospice told attendees the annual gathering allows the bereaved to pause to honour and remember their loved ones.

"Their lives continue to shine in our hearts, and their memories will forever be cherished," he said.

“This cherished tradition has become a beacon of comfort and support for countless grieving families across Northern Ireland. What began as a small gathering to support Hospice families has now grown into a community-wide event, providing comfort and hope to all those who have lost precious loved ones.”

After the service, there was a candle-light procession to Somerton House, the Adult In-Patient Unit on Belfast’s Somerton Road, where the Hospice Christmas tree lights were officially switched on by NI Hospice President Paul Clark and the family of Niall Parkhill, who died in Hospice last year after a short illness – his wife Gráinne, and their three children Riain, Killian and Conor.

“I will forever be grateful for the comfort Hospice gave to Niall and to us as a family,"said Gráinne.

The Parkhill family switch on the Hospice lights supported by Hospice President Paul Clark

"We wouldn’t have coped at all without their support. Even after Niall had died the Hospice continued to support us.

"That’s why we are honoured to take part in the Lights to remember service and to switch on the Christmas lights. It was a lovely moment for myself and the boys and a fitting way to remember Niall.”

It is still possible to dedicate a light to a loved one online on Hospice’s virtual Christmas tree, where a personal message or memory can be shared and a photo uploaded. You can find out more on the Hospice website.