Housing Executive to survey 'unacceptable' Falls housing conditions

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan and Cllr Claire Canavan, with Seán Murray from Clonard Residents' Association and Paddy Kelly and Margaret Marley from the Housing Executive

THE Housing Executive have agreed to survey the houses under their ownership in three streets in the Springfield area, a Falls councillor has confirmed.

Sinn Féin and Clonard Residents' Association met with the Housing Executive regarding poor housing conditions in Fort Street, Forest Street and Forfar Street.

Sinn Féin Councillor Claire Canavan has said the conditions the residents are enduring are “completely unacceptable in this day and age".

As we reported last week residents living in three streets off the Springfield Road have launched a campaign calling for better housing in the area. The campaign calling for the redevelopment of Fort Street, Forest Street and Forfar Street has been launched by residents Róisín Lynch and Seán Doherty from the Beechmount Residents Collective.

The campaigners have said the poor living conditions within their homes include black mould, dampness and an influx of slugs. The residents have also stressed health concerns after speaking with neighbours, many of whom complain of suffering from either constant sickness, asthma, or COPD.

Speaking with the Andersonstown News, Cllr Claire Canavan said: “There are residents in Fort, Forest and Forfar streets who are living in Victorian conditions.

“There is a clear link between living in damp homes and ill-health particularly among the vulnerable, the elderly and children. That is unacceptable.

“We recently met with the Housing Executive to highlight these deplorable conditions. The Housing Executive have agreed to survey all the houses under their ownership in these streets.

“Sinn Féin will continue to campaign with local residents until all outstanding issues are addressed.”