Hundreds attend fundraising walk in memory of Caoimhe Morgan

IN MEMORY: Friends and family of Caoimhe Morgan take part in the Cave Hill walk on Saturday

HUNDREDS of people have taken part in a fundraising walk in memory of tragic North Belfast mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan.

The body of the 30-year-old Caoimhe was found in a house in Harcourt Drive in the Oldpark area of North Belfast on December 18.

Taylor McIlvenna (30), with an address at Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter denies a charge of murder. He has been remanded in custody for a further four weeks.

The walk on Cave Hill on Saturday, which was organised by Caoimhe's brother Philip saw family, friends and politicians turn out in their numbers, with all proceeds raised going to Women’s Aid.

For more photos from the walk see Thursday's North Belfast News.