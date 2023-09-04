Irish government considering legal action over controversial legacy bill

LEGAL ADVICE: Micheál Martin was speaking in Oxford at the weekend Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE Irish government is taking legal advice over any possible challenge before the European Court of Human Rights over the British government’s controversial legacy bill.

The legislation will offer amnesties for Troubles-related offences and has been criticised by victims’ groups as it will shut down inquests and investigations into British Army atrocities.

All political parties in Ireland and Britain – except the Conservative Party – have come out against the bill. It is supported by groups representing British Army veterans.

Speaking on the side-lines of the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin told the Financial Times that the Irish government have asked for legal advice.

“I’ll get that legal advice in the next fortnight and then we’ll consider that in terms of what action we subsequently take,” he said.

“There is concern with its (the bill’s) non-compliance with Article 2 (the protection of the right to life under the European Convention on Human Rights).

“Nothing is ruled out and we approach this with victims at the centre of our concerns.”

We are encouraging all families to attend this protest tomorrow

1pm at NIO offices, Erskine House pic.twitter.com/YTHegwDLLy — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) September 4, 2023

On Tuesday the controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill goes in front of the House of Lords. It’s expected to be approved by the House of Commons within days.

Speaking at the British-Irish Association conference, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, said, “the Legacy Bill will become law.” He added that it will go onto the statute book “in a very good shape – in fact, it will go into the statute book with a stable foundation in international law”.

Relatives of victims of the conflict will hold a protest against the bill on Tuesday at 1pm outside NIO offices in Belfast city centre.