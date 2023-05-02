Thoughts and prayers with Kaylee's family after her sudden death

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 13-year-old footballer who has passed away suddenly.

Kaylee Black from Newtownabbey played for Crusaders Strikers’ under-13s team.

In a statement the club said: "Everyone at Crusaders is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our U13 Titans player Kaylee Black.

"Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first team game at Seaview.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time."

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett said: "The thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the family of Kaylee Black

"Recently young Kaylee had helped her Crusaders Strikers’ team win the U13 SB Youth League.

"An unimaginable loss at such a young age. Her many friends, teammates and coaches will miss her greatly."

A dedicated spot has also been set up at the Rathfern side of the bottom of Carnmoney Hill in Newtownabbey for anyone wanting to pay tributes to Kaylee.

Flowers, photos and jerseys have already been left at the site.