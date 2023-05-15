Key Irish language research archive launched at Stormont

THE successful launch of an Irish language research archive was held in Stormont this week. The historic day was widely attended by prominent figures and organisations within the Irish language community.

South Belfast-based Irish language organisation An Droichead hosted the launch of POBAL’s research archive in the Long Gallery alongside POBAL’s former Chief Executive Janet Muller.

The archive contains advocacy and research work undertaken by the Irish language rights group over two decades. It will also contain reports of conferences the group organised with the world’s top language rights experts.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey officially launched the archive which is available to view on An Droichead’s website.

Janet Muller said: “Founded and located in Belfast from 1998 to 2019 POBAL was the Irish language’s key advocacy and umbrella organisation. It undertook challenging and groundbreaking work on community development, legislation and the status of Irish in the six counties, and research, special education needs and the arts nationally.

An Droichead CEO Pól Deeds, members of POBAL over the years and Deirdre Hargey MLA

“When Foras na Gaeilge changed the structure of its core funding – with seven Northern-based groups losing out – POBAL continued to carry out its work on a part-time basis. In 2019, it was forced to close its doors for the last time. Many materials were lodged with the Public Records oOffice, Linenhall and Cardinal Ó Fiaich libraries. POBAL’s own website went offline in 2020.

Now, thanks to generous support from An Droichead, some of the many reports and proposals POBAL generated have found a new home on this website.”

Pól Deeds, CEO at An Droichead, said: “This will be a fantastic resource for anyone seeking to learn more about the historic campaign for Irish language rights in the period around and since the Good Friday Agreement. At this decisive moment for the language in the north of Ireland when an Identity and Language Act has placed Irish language legislation on the statute book for the first time, we are delighted to have been asked by POBAL's former directors to make this archive available on our website androichead.com.

The widely attended event at Stormont

“An Droichead was always a strong supporter of POBAL's work and we are honoured to be associated with their contribution to the fight for recognition of the language here.”

Students from Scoil an Droichid's music choir provided a wonderful musical performance for the crowd with singing, dancing and traditional music.

To view the archive on An Droichead’s website, click here.