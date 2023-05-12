Kneecap's big screen debut selected for Great 8 showcase at Cannes

A NEW film inspired by the birth of ground-breaking Irish-language rap group Kneecap has been selected for this year’s Great 8, the annual Cannes buyers’ showcase of UK films from emerging directors.

Hip-Hop trio Kneecap will feature in the raucous anti-establishment comedy playing heightened versions of their own lives against the backdrop of post-Troubles Belfast.

Scenes for the feature film have been shot across Belfast including Ardoyne, New Lodge and Madden’s Bar.

Described by the LA Times as “reminiscent of the early Eminem”, the band is gaining critical acclaim for their artful blend of Irish and English rap about the gritty reality of growing up in Belfast.

The film is written and directed by multi award-winning filmmaker Rich Peppiatt. Kneecap is produced by Jack Tarling at Mother Tongues Films and Trevor Birney of Fine Point Films, with Patrick O’Neill at Wildcard acting as co-producer.

The film which has a budget of more than €1million, will feature Oscar nominee Michael Fassbender. The actor, who came to prominence playing the role of Bobby Sands in Hunger, was spotted on the set of the film last month in Carlingford.

Kneecap played Féile an Phobail in Belfast last August

Director and writer Rich Peppiatt follows up his award-winning satirical documentary One Rogue Reporter, with his first live-action feature.

“For those who already know Kneecap as musicians, I promise this will be a film true to their hedonistic and anarchic soul. And for those who haven’t yet heard of Kneecap, well, buckle up,” Rich Peppiatt said.

Kneecap continued: "We're buzzing to show people a side of Belfast that isn't about guns, bombs and death. To give an insight into the youth culture that has been born out of that madness – we all needed a break from it and there's revenge in our laughter. This is the North of Ireland and the importance of culture and community in the 21st Century."

Producer Trevor Birney of Fine Point Films said: “I’ve been fascinated by Kneecap and the anarchic approach they take to life. The band may cause controversy but their antics belie an intelligence that is beyond their years and an amazing ability to lyrically convey what life is like for young people growing up in post-Troubles Belfast.”

The UK-Ireland co-production is financed by BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Screen Ireland, Coimisiún na Meán,TG4 and Northern Ireland Screen, in association with Great Point Media and Curzon.