Lord Mayor revisits old primary school after early morning walk with pupils

BACK AT SCHOOL: Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy is pushed by children from St Vincent de Paul's PS during his visit

THE Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy took part in a walk around Wolfhill Dams in Ligoniel – as well as a visit to his old primary school St Vincent de Paul – as part of Good Relations Week.

Schools in North Belfast have launched 21 Cultural Trails as part of the TREK initiative (Truth, Respect, Empathy and Kindness) which sees schools and local communities coming together to respect and appreciate differences.

GOOD COMPANY: The Lord Mayor with children from St Vincent de Paul Primary

St Vincent de Paul selected one winner from each class with pupils being tasked with unlocking a code found on the walking trails and taking part in a colouring in exercise to promote mindfulness.

SMILES: The Lord Mayor with children from St Vincent de Paul Primary and Mrs McVeigh, Ms Glover members of the Board of Governors

After the walk Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy visited his old school to spend some time with the children who had joined him on the walk at Wolfhill Dams.

Speaking after the visit, the Sinn Féin councillor said: “I had a great morning at St Vincent de Paul Primary School’s ‘Big Walk’ on Friday to celebrate Good Relations Week.

“It was fantastic to see so many families take part in the walk around Wolfhill Dams, coming out together to enjoy a walk and talk before school began.

“Huge credit to the school staff for this first class initiative, promoting positive physical and mental health.

“Also, it was brilliant to get back down to the school for a chat with parents and staff, and even a push on the bike by the children!

“Thanks for having me along to get my steps in – I hope to see you all again very soon.”