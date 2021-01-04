Lucy McIlhatton (24) knocked down and killed at Top of the Rock; driver arrested

A WEST Belfast woman has died following a road traffic collision on the Springfield Road on Sunday night (January 3).

Lucy McIlhatton (24) was struck by a silver Toyota Avensis car at around 9pm.

AFTERMATH: Damaged traffic lights are removed from the scene of the collision on Monday morning

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, failing to remain where accident occurred and causing injury and assault on police.

He is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The Springfield Road was closed overnight but has since re-opened.

HEARTBREAK: The scene at the Top of the Rock where Lucy McIlhatton was knocked down and killed

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Inspector Philip McCullagh said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Springfield Road area at the time and who witnessed this tragic collision or who captured footage on dashcam to contact officers in Woodbourne or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1554 03/01/21.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."