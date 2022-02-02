Man (45) pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving of Lucy McIhatton

A WEST Belfast man is to be sentenced next month for causing the death by dangerous driving of Lucy McIlhatton.

Lucy (24) was knocked down on the Upper Springfield Road, near the junction with the Whiterock Road on January 3 last year.

Appearing via a video link from his solicitor's office, Gerard McCrory (45) from Dermott Hill Road pleaded guilty before Belfast Crown Court to causing the death of the young woman.

He also admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath following the fatal crash.

Judge Neil Rafferty QC, while remanding McCrory on continuing bail however warned him "the offence to which you have pleaded guilty is a serious one in which a custodial sentence is a very significant likelihood" .

Defence counsel Sean Devine said they were "very conscious of the sensitivities" of others in the case and that they were "keen to bring matters to a swift resolution".

For the prosecution, Kate McKay said McCrory's guilty plea to the first count "will hopefully bring some comfort to the family that a trial will not be required in respect of that".

Judge Rafferty, who ordered pre-sentence reports on McCrory, also asked for victim impact statements to be obtained from Ms McIlhatton's family by next month when he will pass sentence.