Margaret overcomes health battle to pen final instalment of Crescent Witches book series

A NORTH Belfast writer has spoken of her pride after overcoming a health battle to complete her book trilogy.

Margaret McMahon (57) from the Antrim Road is the author behind the Crescent Witches fantasy series. Margaret penned Crescent Witches: A Haunting Belfast Tale after being forced to quit her job due to health complications following a hysterectomy.

The sequel took readers ‘Beyond the Veil’ into the hidden world full of witches and warlocks, including sisters Georgette and Amelia Crescent, who live in the Albert Clock.

After overcoming more health battles earlier this year, Margaret has now released the third book of the series 'Crescent Witches: The Hands of Time'.

"I'm delighted to get the book finally finished. I had two emergency abdominal surgeries in April," she explained. "I've dedicated the book to a life-long friend of mine, Gerdy. He passed away last year with cancer. He was my biggest cheerleader.

"After he passed away, I couldn't bring himself to finish the third book, so I just left things alone. I eventually picked up the writing again. I just thought life is too short and I wanted to finish the story.

"I love the way it's turned out and I love the way the story has finished full circle.

"I have had feedback from teenagers who have read it right up to people in their 70s and they have all said it is not something you would expect to read about Belfast.

"People who don't normally read magical fantasy books have read the series and really enjoyed the storyline. I just feel it is something new and different. I am really proud of myself and what I have achieved with the three books."

With her writing finished, Margaret is hoping to bring the books to the big screen or the stage.

"The next stage for me is to hopefully get the series made into a script," she added. "I would love to see the characters brought to life on stage or in a movie or animation or something like that.

"The trilogy is now finished and the aim now is to try and get it brought to life even more. I’ve already spoken to a theatre production company and they love the idea.”

The Crescent Witches books can be ordered through Shanway Press, Waterstones and Amazon or picked up in store at Mystiques Enchantments, near CastleCourt.