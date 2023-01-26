All aboard as Maritime Belfast celebrate our teachers

MARITIME Belfast Trust, the charity responsible for promoting and preserving Belfast’s maritime heritage, are back on board with the 11th annual Blackboard Awards for the third year running.



Maritime Belfast Trust preserves and promotes Belfast’s authentic maritime heritage for the enjoyment of current and future generations, and in doing so contributes to the successful social and economic development of the city.



Some of their successes to date include the delivery of Titanic Belfast, completed in 2012, has had over seven million visitors from 145 countries, and contributed £430 million to the local economy, the restoration and transformation of the former Harland and Wolf Drawing Offices into the Titanic Hotel.



Alongside this, the trust have delivered SoundYard on the Maritime Mile which celebrates Belfast’s maritime heritage and attracts local communities, reconnecting them with their local waterfront as well as providing a unique play and sound experience for visitors of all ages and abilities.



Among their exciting plans for 2023 include an exciting Explore MORE campaign that will not only encourage locals and visitors to explore more by visiting heritage sites, walking, running and cycling, but also learning and deepening their understanding of Belfast’s vibrant quaysides and heritage during the daytime and evening, which they hope will result in more people having fun and positive experiences.



Maeve Moreland, Maritime Belfast’s Destination Manager, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring Belfast of the Welcomes Award for teachers working with newcomer children.



“This is our third year involved with the annual Black Board Awards. It is an excellent initiative that celebrates all the amazing work of Belfast’s teachers and also an opportunity to thank them for all their hard work.



“We would also like to thank Titanic Belfast for an amazing a self-guided tour of the Titanic Experience for 30 pupils. We can’t wait to see the reimagined Titanic Experience open in March 2023, –make sure you’re first in line to enjoy the new experience.”