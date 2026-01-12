A DOCTOR and nurse at the Mater Hospital have received the prestigious Mercy Medal Award for the first time ever.

Nurse Anne-Marie Marley and Dr Suzy Guy were jointly awarded the Mercy Medal 2025 for their work within the respiratory services.

The decoration honours staff working in the Mater Hospital whose personal conduct and service reflects the wonderful legacy of the Mercy Sisters and the values that underpin their vocation.

Nurse Anne-Marie Marley said: “Receiving the Mercy Medal was a shock but something that I now feel incredibly proud about.

"The Mater is where I began my nurse training 41 years ago and the place the building, the staff, and most importantly the patients that come here are very close to my heart.

"I don't just work from the Mater, I live in North Belfast as well and there's just been so many tremendous improvements in care over the last 20-25 years.”

Dr Suzy Guy added: “Being awarded this essentially recognises qualities of mercy and compassion and respect and dignity.

"I still feel very overwhelmed and undeserving, but it is just a huge honour for me and lovely that this is the first year that there have been two people awarded it and having worked closely with Anne-Marie just feels a lovely thing to happen and a really lovely acknowledgement.”

Ms Marley and Dr Guy were selected following nominations earlier this year by their colleagues in the Trust.

Belfast Trust’s Director of Nursing, Olga O’Neill said: “We have awarded two amazing recipients the Mercy Medal, Doctor Suzy Guy and Anne-Marie Marley.

"We are exceptionally proud of both of them and everything that they have done for Respiratory Services both within the Belfast Trust and the wider community.”

Former Director of Nursing at the Mater Hospital, Mary Hinds said: “The Mercy Medal is awarded every year voted on by the members of staff in the hospital to key special clinicians and staff who reflect the values of mercy and those values are compassion, integrity, respect, community and willingness to work for and embrace others particularly those in need.”