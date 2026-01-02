PRIMARY seven girls at Mercy Primary School are set to become the urban designers and engineers of the future after clinching the Town of Tomorrow competition at Queen's University.

Working in teams, the pupils explored real-world issues such as climate change, transport, housing and energy use. They were challenged to design a town where everything could be accessed within 15 minutes, encouraging walking, cycling and healthier lifestyles while reducing pollution.

The girls produced an aerial plan alongside an artistic sketch featuring renewable energy sources such as solar panels and wind turbines, alongside green spaces including a park, a community garden and wildlife areas. Sustainable housing, a water reservoir system and waste reduction were also key features of their designs.

Throughout the project, organised in conjunction with STEMStruct and Sentinus, the pupils solved problems and confidently explained their design choices using mathematical reasoning and scientific knowledge.

Presenting their project at Queen’s University Belfast, the judges praised the girls’ teamwork, creativity and enthusiasm, highlighting as well, how the project helped bring STEM learning to life. They were so impressed with their model, concept and presentation that they awarded first prize to the Mercy girls of North Belfast, beating off competition from 19 other schools.

Mercy Primary girls came first in the competition

“This project showed us that we can design places that help people and the planet,” said one pupil.

The Town of Tomorrow project demonstrates how Mercy Primary is nurturing the next generation of innovative thinkers and problem-solvers.

One 11-year-old girl told us: “I found going to Queen’s very aspirational. I definitely want to study at Queen’s when I am older”.