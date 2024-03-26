New Lodge flats documentary scoops award at prestigious film festival

A DOCUMENTARY about the residents of the New Lodge tower blocks in North Belfast has won the top prize at a prestigious film festival in Denmark.

'The Flats', by Italian director Alessandra Celesia, was named winner of the main Dox:Award at the CPH:DOX festival in Copenhagen.

Set for release later this year, the film follows several residents of the flats in the New Lodge, chronicling their lives and their memories of the Troubles.

The documentary centres on Joe McNally and several of his neighbours, and also features reenacted scenes from his childhood.

It is a joint production between France’s Films de Force Majeure, Dublin’s Planet Korda Pictures, the UK’s Dumbworld Productions, and Thank You & Good Night Productions in Belgium.

The awards jury said the film “recognises not only creative and conceptual daring, but a filmmaker with the humility to realise when the story outgrows its framework, and the confidence to follow where it, and its fantastically vivid character's lead”.

“We live in a world of divisions, borders and locked gates.

“Coming like a conversation shouted through one of those locked gates, our winning film is a collective portrait of several proud, funny, resourceful individuals, who would be willing to die for their community but who choose each day the harder, braver and more hopeful option of living for it instead.”

Accepting the award and a cash prize of €10,000, Ms Celesia said: “I don’t know if I have faith that films can change the world, but it’s brilliant to be a part of this amazing community, thank you so much.”