Police appeal for information after man stabbed in the New Lodge

POLICE are appealing for information after a man was stabbing in the New Lodge in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At approximately 12.20am, police received a report that a man, aged in his 30s had been stabbed following an incident in his flat in Queen’s Parade.

Officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene, and the man, who had been stabbed a number of times, was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the attack or anyone who may have CCTV that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 23 of 17/05/22.”

"Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee condemned the incident.

“These brutal attacks have a severely damaging impact on our entire city and must stop immediately," he said.

“Anyone with information about this stabbing should bring it forward to the police immediately.”