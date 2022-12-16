Barbers opened in memory of Dean crowned best barber shop

AWARD: Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Ald Stephen Ross, Cllr Alison Bennington, Jordan Malone, Zach McCauley and Stephen O'Neill

A BARBER shop opened in memory of a Newtownabbey man has been crowned the best in the North.

Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers scooped the Best Barber Award in the first-ever Northern Ireland B-Beautiful awards held at the Europa Hotel.

Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers was the brainchild of Dean McIlwaine who sadly passed away in 2017 before fulfilling his dream of opening his own barbershop.

Dean (22) from Carnmoney in Newtownabbey left his home on July 13, 2017 but never returned home. Nine days later, after a major search operation involving hundreds of volunteers, his body was found on Cave Hill.

Dean’s cousin Jordan Malone, who Dean took great pride in mentoring, later took over the business as a lasting legacy to Dean.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, paid a special visit to the barbershop to offer his personal congratulations on their recent success.

“I am thrilled that Dean Samuel Gentleman’s Barbers was recognised at these awards," he said.

"This accolade can take pride of place amongst their other achievements, their unique style and fresh approach has now seen them named as best barber”.

Commenting on the award, Jordan Malone said: “I was delighted to receive this award, it is a great boost for myself and the team.

"I would like to thank all our customers for their valued support.

"We will continue to strive to be the best in our field whilst doing Dean proud and keeping his memory alive.”