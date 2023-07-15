Shutters come down on North Belfast UUP office

CLOSURE: UUP rep Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston and party leader Doug Beattie at the opening of the office on the Shore Road back in September 2021

THE Ulster Unionist Party is closing its office in North Belfast less than two years after it first opened.

Party leader Doug Beattie had launched the office alongside the party's North Belfast representative Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston at the end of September 2021 as part of efforts to revive the UUP's electoral fortunes in the constituency.

Julie-Anne failed to take a seat in the Stormont Assembly election last year or Belfast City Council election in May.

The former PUP councillor joined the UUP in June 2021.

In a statement a party spokesman said: "The UUP opened the Shore Road office in 2021 to support candidates running in the 2022 Assembly and 2023 council elections and is now in a planned closure since those elections are completed."

The UUP said that the office had been "paid for out of party funds" over the past two years.