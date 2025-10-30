Over £8,000 raised to support family of North Belfast man who tragically drowned on holiday in Turkey

OVER £8,000 has been raised to support the family of a North Belfast man who tragically drowned on holiday in Turkey.

Anthony (Anto) Smyth (39) went missing while boating with his girlfriend Susana last Wednesday. Turkish authorities later confirmed a body was recovered from Oymapınar Dam Lake in the Manavgat district of Antalya.

The delivery driver and lifelong Cliftonville FC fan was due to celebrate his 40th birthday in a number of weeks.

A GoFundMe page to raise money to support Anto's family has raised £8,712.

"We are heartbroken to share that our dear friend Anthony tragically drowned while on holiday at Green Canyon, Turkey," the page reads. "He was having a wonderful time with his girlfriend, Susana, when the accident happened.

"We’ve started a GoFundMe to support Anthony's family during this devastating time. Any help or shares are deeply appreciated. Thanks, Anto's mates."

You can donate to the page here.

A spokesperson for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to Mr Smyth’s family.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance,” they said.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”