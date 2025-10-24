PLATING UP: Grilled salmon on mixed leaves salad with avocado and feta

We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



Two large salmon fillets





The Salsa

2 avocado (peeled deseeded

and diced)

6 slices of feta cheese (diced)

1 red onion (diced)

8 cherry tomatoes (halved)

1 lemon (squeezed)



The Salad

2 handfuls of rocket leaves

2 handfuls of baby leaf spinach

1/4 of a cucumber (sliced)

2 carrots (peeled, rinsed, and grated)

2 sprigs of flat-leaf parsley

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Salt and cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons of olive oil





The Spices

1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of chilli flakes



First off, you can prepare the salsa by combining the salsa ingredients in a bowl and placing it in the refrigerator.



The Salad

Mix together the ingredients in a large bowl and also place them in the refrigerator.

The cooking of the salmon takes a few minutes. Place a griddle pan on the stove, or if you don't have a griddle pan, a normal pan is also good.

Massage the oil onto the salmon and season with the salt and cracked black pepper.

When the pan slightly smokes it's ready. Gently reduce the heat. Carefully place the salmon skin side down and cook for approximately four minutes, flip over, turn off the heat, and allow to cook gradually.

While the salmon is cooking, remove the salad and salsa from the refrigerator and gather two large plates. I used black, but any colour is good. Place the salad in the centre of the plate. Carefully remove the salmon from the pan and place it on top of the salad. Then, spoon over the salsa. Sprinkle the spices around the plate, and garnish with the flat-leaf parsley.

Serve and enjoy.