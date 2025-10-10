PLATING UP: My take on the Italian classic lasagne with salami and chilli

We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2

The Salsa

4 tomatoes(diced rough)

1 red onion (peeled and diced fine)

1 red pepper (diced)

1 green pepper (diced)

1 red chilli (deseeded and sliced)

1/2 bunch of flat-leaf parsley (chopped)

A good drizzle of olive oil



Combine all the ingredients together in a bow, refrigerate and take out when ready for use.



The Chilli

1 tablespoon of olive oil

250g of lean minced beef

1 red chilli (sliced)

2 cloves of garlic (grated)

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 400g chopped tomatoes

1/2 teaspoon of cumin

1/2 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon of dried mixed herbs

12 lasagne sheets

200g salami

1 red chilli (sliced)

Salt and pepper



The Cheese Sauce

200g Mature Cheddar cheese (grated)

50g (parmesan cheese grated but keep half back for garnish)

4 wooden spoonfuls of butter

4 wooden spoonfuls of plain flour

2 pints of milk

1 tablespoon of double cream



First off, make the chilli by gathering a medium-sized pot to medium heat. Add the oil, onion, and garlic along with the spices and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the beef, mix well and cook until browned. Add the tomato paste, mix well, and add the chopped tomatoes. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper according to taste.



The Cheese Sauce

Bring a medium-sized pot to medium heat, melt the butter, and remove from the heat. Add flour and mix well until a paste has formed. Bring back to the heat and gradually add the milk by whisking. This will slightly thicken. Add the cheese and season with salt and pepper.



The Making of the Dish

Gather a medium-sized oven-proof deep dish, spoon a label full of sauce at the bottom of the dish, and add a layer of lasagna sheets at the bottom. Add a ladle full of the chilli mix and repeat the process on the last layer of the lasagne. Place the Salami on top, add a little more cheese sauce, cover with loose-fitting foil, and cook for 20 minutes. Remove the foil gently as it may stick. Sprinkle some more grated cheese and place some of the red chillies on top. Cook for a further 5-8 minutes. Then remove from the oven and allow to rest for 5 minutes and serve on large plates.

Take out the salsa from the refrigerator and place a spoonful on the plate and sprinkle some of the parmesan cheese over the top.



Serve and Enjoy.