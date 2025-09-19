We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 tsp butter
4 potatoes(peeled and diced into chunks)
2 carrots(peeled and diced into chunks)
1 onion (peeled and chopped fine)
500mls (chicken stock) fish and chicken work excellent together
2 tbsp dried dill
200g seafood mix
2 salmon fillets (cut into chunks)
2 smoked haddock fillets (cut into chunks)
250mls cream
100ml milk
4 tbsp flat leaf parsley coarsely chopped
Let's get cooking everyone
Heat up the oil and butter in a saucepan. Pop in the onion, carrot, potato and dill. Stir continuously for about 5 minutes.
Pour over the stock, bring to a simmer, pop on the lid and cook for 15 minutes.
Remove the lid, add in the fish, cream and milk. Allow to simmer (NOT BOIL) SIMMER for 5/8 mins until the fish is cooked.
Add in the chopped parsley .
PLATING UP: Seafood chowder is the perfect meal for a wet autumn night
