PLATING UP: Seafood chowder is the perfect meal for a wet autumn night

We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...





1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp butter

4 potatoes(peeled and diced into chunks)

2 carrots(peeled and diced into chunks)

1 onion (peeled and chopped fine)

500mls (chicken stock) fish and chicken work excellent together

2 tbsp dried dill

200g seafood mix

2 salmon fillets (cut into chunks)

2 smoked haddock fillets (cut into chunks)

250mls cream

100ml milk

4 tbsp flat leaf parsley coarsely chopped



Let's get cooking everyone



Heat up the oil and butter in a saucepan. Pop in the onion, carrot, potato and dill. Stir continuously for about 5 minutes.

Pour over the stock, bring to a simmer, pop on the lid and cook for 15 minutes.

Remove the lid, add in the fish, cream and milk. Allow to simmer (NOT BOIL) SIMMER for 5/8 mins until the fish is cooked.

Add in the chopped parsley .