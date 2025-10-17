PLATING UP: Spiced pear and blue cheese soup on mellow autumn evenings

We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



5g blue cheese

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

1 tablespoon of olive oil

2 x 415 g tinned pears

3 potatoes, peeled rinsed and cubed

1 onion diced

1 carrot diced

1 stalk of celery chopped

1 clove of garlic crushed

1 litre of vegetable/chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon of dried ginger

1/8 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of curry powder



1/8 teaspoon of dried coriander

salt and white pepper to taste

1/4 cup of double cream

Let’s go...

Heat the butter and olive oil in a large pan. Add onion carrot, celery, and garlic and potatoes. Add spices and mix well until evenly coated and warmed through. Open the canned pears. Add to the rest of the ingredients, including juice, and mix well. Add in stock and cook on a simmer for approximately 30 minutes. Blend with a hand blender until smooth; add cream and season with salt and pepper.

Open another can of pears, add the juice to the soup, and slice the remaining pears for garnish.

Crumble in the blue cheese and whisk through until it is dissolved. Transfer soup to heated bowls, place sliced pears on top, and garnish with a sprig of parsley and a drizzle of cream if required.

Serve with warmed bread or croutons and enjoy.