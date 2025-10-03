PLATING UP: Tandoori pork fillet, Biryani rice with grilled veg and tandoori curry

Serves 2



The Tandoori marinade



1/2 teaspoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of dried coriander

2/2 teaspoon of chilli powder (hot/mild

2 tablespoons of smoked paprika

2 tablespoons of garlic paste

1 tablespoon of ginger paste

1 tablespoon of garam masala

1 tablespoon of tandoori spice

1 teaspoon of red food colour

Combine all ingredients together in a medium-sized bowl



1 pork fillet

1 cup of long-grain rice

1 red pepper (cut into chunks)

1 green pepper (cut into chunks)

2 tomatoes (quartered)

2 red onions (cut into quarters

1 teaspoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of tandoori spice

1 teaspoon of turmeric

(with the curry powder, tandoori and turmeric reserved for sprinkle around the plate)



The Biryani Rice



1 cup of Basmati rice

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of Madras curry powder

1 knob of fresh ginger (peeled and grated)

1 teaspoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of garam masala

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

2 cups of chicken stock (boiling)

A drizzle of vegetable oil



First off, prepare the pork: Cut the fillet in half, and mix it in with the marinade. It's best to leave for 24 hours, but if you want, two hours is also good.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Bring a medium-sized pan to medium to high heat and cook pork on one side for five minutes, flip over, and cook in the oven for a further ten.



Moving on to the rice gather a medium-sized frying pan and bring it to medium to high heat. Add the oil and spices and cook for about 15 seconds. Add rice and mix well with the spices to ensure all rice is coated with the spices. Then add chicken stock, bring to a boil and simmer for approximately ten. Stir once – this will allow the pork and rice to cook at the same time.



For the veggies, I cooked on a hot griddle pan and dressed in a little oil and salt and pepper. These don't take long to cook so it works well with the rest of the cooking process. Check your rice, give it a quick stir, taste and add salt and pepper to your liking. My tip: Add a little chopped fresh coriander.



Carefully remove the pork from the oven and place it on a board for a few minutes allowing it to rest. You are now ready to plate up. I used a black plate for an added touch, but this will equally look good on either colour plate. Place rice down on one side of the plate and spread it out evenly. Take veggies and place them on the other side of the plate; carefully slice the pork and place it on top of the rice. Add a picked coriander leaf on top. Sprinkle spices around the plate and serve and enjoy.