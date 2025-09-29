PLATING UP: Try this pastry-free dessert without any of the usual fuss

We hope you enjoy our new column with chef Paul Watters who each week will take the fear out of cooking with his easy to follow recipes...

Serves 2



3 Apples (sliced finely)

3 Pears (sliced finely)

4 Clementine oranges (peeled and segmented) One for garnish

200g Blueberries

200g cashew nuts

200g raisins

3 eggs

1 cup of self-raising flour

1 cup of milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

2 tablespoons of butter

1 tablespoon of cinnamon



Let’s do this...

First off, preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Gather a large, shallow, oven-proof dish or tray. With a tablespoon of butter, grease the dish or tray around the edges and the inside. Sprinkle in the blueberries and spread them out evenly. Add the Cashew nuts and raisins and spread them across the dish/tray. Place the orange segment in rows of four across and four down. Layer the pears across the dish/tray in rows. Bring a saucepan to medium heat and add the rest of the butter along with 2 tablespoons of water, a little sugar, and half of the tablespoon of Cinnamon. Cook for 3-4 minutes until soft.



Meanwhile, while the apples are cooking, gather a large bowl and break the eggs. Add the sugar and vanilla and whisk for a few minutes. Add the flour and mix well, then slowly add the milk (this will form a batter). The apples will be cooked at this stage, so spread the apple across the dish/tray, then pour the batter all over the mix and place it in the oven. Cook for 15 mins. Remove, sprinkle over the remainder of the sugar, and cook for a further 10 minutes. This can be served hot or cold and served with the Clementine oranges and cream/custard if required, then dust with a little cinnamon on top.