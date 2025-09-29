With waiting lists 'through the roof' Órla provides support for children and young people

THE founder of a unique play therapy support service based in West Belfast says she was inspired to do something to address long waiting lists for SEN (Special Educational Needs) children and young people.

Órla O'Neill is the founder of RuLu Support Service, a local service based in Conway Mill that provides support for children, young people and their families experiencing emotional, social and mental health difficulties with therapeutic and parent/carer support.

Play therapy is a type of psychotherapy that uses a child's natural inclination to play as their primary way to communicate and process experiences and emotions, especially those that are difficult to put into words.

A trained play therapist provides a safe, non-judgmental space with various toys and materials (like dolls, art supplies, and sand trays) to help children express their inner world, develop coping skills, and work through challenges such as trauma, anxiety, depression, and family conflict.

"I have a psychology background and previously worked in the Belfast Trust as an assistant psychologist," explained Órla. "I always had a creative side and wondered was there a path to go down to bring it into therapy work. I went to a play and creative arts therapy day and it was then I decided this was what I wanted to pursue.

"I did postgraduate training up in Derry and then set up RuLu Support Service.

"I thought that parents and carers could do with a service in West Belfast, a place were there is so much intergenerational trauma still.

"I wanted a place were children could release any emotional feeling built up inside such as trauma, anxiety, worries or abuse.

"I have a playroom with all different arts and crafts, role play scenarios, therapeutic books, sand, small figures and loads more.

"I work with children with all sorts of issues whether autism or non-verbal. The waiting lists are through the roof. I have one child who was told they won't be seen until 2027.

"I have one child who is non-verbal and in the playroom, she is talking away and expressing herself which has also improved at home."

Órla believes play therapy delivers results and says it should be rolled out across the country.

"The feedback I get from parents and carers is that play therapy has worked for their child," she added. "Sessions are about 40 minutes each, all on a one-to-one basis. It is a minimum of 12 sessions. I also do some group work at schools. The whole idea for the 40 minutes is for them to be who they want to be.

"It allows the child to express their feelings and I am there to maintain that safe space for them.

"I am a real believer in play therapy. Talking therapies are good as well, they work amazingly for some but is completely different to play therapy.

"I think it should be rolled out across the country. Funding is obviously a huge issue for the health service. I have had to self-fund everything here myself."