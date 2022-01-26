Pay dispute could impact waste collection, school buses and Housing Executive maintenance

Belfast City Council is among a number of local authorities that could face strike action

UNITE the Union is to ballot members across the North's Councils, the Education Authority and the Housing Executive for strike action in pursuit of a 10 per cent pay rise.

The union has urged members to vote in favour of industrial action in rejection of an "insulting" 1.75 per cent pay offer. The offer, which is well below the rate of inflation, is a real terms pay cut. Unite members will be able to vote over the next four weeks.

The union said workers are seeking a pay rise to "address historic wage erosion as pay deals have fallen ever further behind inflation".

"With the cost of living surging above seven per cent in recent days, workers are desperate to defend themselves," the union said.

"Any industrial action coming is likely to heavily impact waste collection services, school bus schedules and housing executive maintenance."

The union’s General Secretary, Sharon Graham, said: “Since last April the cost of living has risen dramatically to more than seven per cent and workers are now confronted with a cost of living catastrophe. The 10 per cent pay claim we tabled for 2020-2021 reflects our members’ desire to win back some of what has been lost with similar below inflation pay deals in recent years. These workers are frontline, essential workers and deserve pay reflecting their commitment throughout the pandemic. It’s time that dedication is reflected in a decent pay reward.”

The lead Unite Regional Officer for local authority and education workers in the North, Gareth Scott, also encouraged his members to vote ‘Yes’ pointing to the union’s £35 million strike fund, which can be utilised to support workers.

“Unite is determined to win improved pay for our members," he said.

"That’s why we have built up a strike fund which is currently sitting at £35 million. Unite full rate of strike pay for eligible members is £70 a day which is there to help avert the worst hardships. Members should be confident of voting yes – in the knowledge that they have the backing of the most powerful trade union on these islands."

Last April, councillors at Belfast City Council, which could face strike action, passed a People Before Profit motion to support the union's 10 per cent pay claim.

A Council spokeswoman said: “Belfast City Council recognises that employees have the right to withdraw their labour. We have no direct involvement in the pay negotiations dispute as it is a matter for Local Government in the UK, and negotiations are continuing at a national level.

“In April 2021, councillors did agree a motion to support the pay claim, submitted by trade unions representing all public sector staff, for a substantial increase and to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer to call for a pay increase to be funded with new money from central government. A response from HM Treasury, outlining the government’s position, was duly received and noted by councillors on our Strategic Policy and Resources Committee in May 2021.”

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “Unite the Union formally notified us today that it would be balloting a number of our employees about possible industrial action regarding the ongoing national pay dispute.

“Should any industrial action arise, we will seek to ensure that any impact on customer service is minimised.”

The Andersonstown News has contacted the Education Authority and is awaiting a response.