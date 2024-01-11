Public sector strike next week to bring North to a standstill

THE three public transport trade unions have notified Translink that their members will now be participating in the widespread public sector pay strike on Thursday next (January 18).



The strike will commence at staggered times from midnight on that date. The action will involve all bus and rail drivers, engineers, signal workers and conciliation staff and will bring all public transport services to a standstill.

The strike is the fifth day of strike action as part of the workers’ industrial dispute in pursuit of a pay increase.

General Secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, said: “Northern Ireland faces the biggest strike action in its history. No bus and rail services will operate on the day of the strike.

"The Secretary of State has chosen to impose a budgetary settlement on departments which fails to fund a pay increase for workers. Chris Heaton-Harris must immediately reverse course and release funding for a pay increase."

Peter Macklin, regional organiser of GMBm said: “Public transport has been underfunded in Northern Ireland for decades but now, disgracefully, the Secretary of State has chosen to deny additional funding so he can use it as political leverage.

"Translink is already struggling to retain staff – it is vital that funding for public transport services is released. Chris Heaton-Harris must move – he has the power to avoid the looming strike action."

Niall McNally, regional organiser for SIPTU, added: “The Secretary of State has the ability to avoid a generalised public sector strike action and the impact it will have on Northern Ireland.

"Contrary to his assertions, the trade unions are not asking for him to negotiate pay increases directly with us – we are only calling for him to release the funds that he says is available but is withholding to use as political leverage.

"Responsibility for the disruption arising from this strike falls solely at the feet of the Secretary of State who is refusing to use the powers he has.”