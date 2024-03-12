Public transport workers reject 'inadequate' pay increase from Translink

PUBLIC transport workers have decisively voted to reject as 'inadequate' a pay offer made by Translink management.

The increase would have offered workers a five per cent increase plus a non-consolidated one-off payment of £1,500 for the 2023-2024 financial year.

Bus and rail workers voted with majorities of approximately 70 per cent to reject the pay offer.

Following the ballot result, the unions Unite, GMB and SIPTU will be holding fresh talks with Translink management to seek a resolution to the dispute.

The unions will also be engaging with their own memberships to agree the next steps in their efforts to improve pay and address what they say is the mounting recruitment and retention difficulties in the public transport services.

In February, transport workers unions suspended planned strike action to give Translink time to make a pay offer.