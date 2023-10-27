'It's a wonderful feeling knowing my stem cells have the potential to save a life'

A WEST Belfast councillor who flew to London this week to donate his stem cells is encouraging other people to register to become donors.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin who represents Black Mountain DEA travelled to London on Sunday night for the procedure on Monday morning and has donated his stem cells to a person suffering with blood cancer.

Last week, Ronan revealed how he first signed up to be a donor in the Kennedy Centre five years ago after being inspired by Eimear's Wish, a campaign founded by Seán Smyth after the death of his daughter in 2019.

Seán’s daughter Eimear Gooderham (neé Smyth) was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin’s Lymphoma aged 22 in September 2016. After finding a stem cell donor match, the Coolnasilla woman underwent a transplant in November 2018, but sadly died following complications in 2019.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News from London on Tuesday, Ronan said: "I flew to London on Sunday night. I was at the hospital for 9am on Monday and for around five hours, they extracted as many stem cells as possible.

Just finished donating my stem cells! 🩸 Hoping it gives someone the gift of life. Huge thanks to everyone at @Eimears_Wish for their vital work in promoting the stem cell register. 🙏 #StemCellDonation #GiveHope #EimearsWish 💪🩹 pic.twitter.com/NJetbbRhcE — Cllr Ronan McLaughlin (@RonanMcL93) October 23, 2023

"I didn't have to go back again on Tuesday as there was enough collected on Monday. The procedure went very well. I am a bit tired but that is about it.

"It is a wonderful feeling knowing that my stem cells have the potential to give someone that hope of life. It is likely my stem cells will be used within 72 hours.

"I will find out later this week if it went to a child or adult and if it was someone in UK, Ireland or further afield."

Ronan has reiterated his appeal for more people to register to become stem cell donors.

"I would encourage everyone to sign up to be a stem cell donor. I registered five years ago and never expected to hear anything back five years later. I am in the fortunate position where I could hopefully save someone's life, for just a small sacrifice on my part."

You can register as a stem cell donor with charities including Anthony Nolan, DKMS and Giveblood.ie.