Sacred Heart Primary School receive quality award

AWARD: Staff and pupils at Sacred Heart Primary School have received a quality award in recognition of their outstanding outdoor play offer

SACRED Heart Boys' Primary School in North Belfast have received a quality award in recognition of their outstanding outdoor play offer.

Awarded by PlayBoard NI, the lead organisation for the development of children and young people’s play, the Taking Outdoor Play Seriously (TOPS) Award is presented to schools for their commitment to making their pupils’ outdoor play experience the best that it can be.

Supported by the Department of Education and facilitated by PlayBoard, the TOPS training programme and quality award supported the schools over the past academic year to develop and transform their external environment to encourage and deliver quality outdoor play.

Principal Joanne Smyth said “Play is such an important part of a child’s learning developing core gross and fine motor skills.

"It also enhances their social and emotional development and is a great tool to enhance positive attitude and a readiness to learn.

"We are delighted with receiving this Quality Mark and the children are so proud as they were involved every step of the way.”

Congratulating Sacred Heart PS, Shauneen McCusker, Play Development Officer, PlayBoard added: "It was an absolute delight to work with the staff at this school.

"Although they have vast outdoor space it was a challenge to get the right play zones for the pupils play needs.

"However, this didn’t stop their determination in creating the best outdoor play for their pupils.

"It was the children that helped make the decisions. On the day of the award their passion was evident in the lovely ceremony and the children are now having so much fun. Well done!"