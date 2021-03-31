THE MOTOR MAN: Second-hand SUVs in focus

WHEN it comes to buying a used SUV, knowledge is power. Buy the wrong one and the bills could stack up very quickly.



There are plenty of temptingly-priced used cars on sale, but which will give you trouble-free motoring, and which are prone to problems?



SUVs are hugely popular and that means there are plenty to choose from, but you need to pick carefully. What Car? Conducted a reliability survey of nearly 13,000 car owners, covering 175 models from 31 brands. The survey asked what, if any, faults the car suffered in the previous 12 months and what they were. According to the survey the fifth best performer was the Vauxhall Mokka petrol (from 2012-2019) with a rating of 95.2 per cent. If you’re considering the Mokka, the petrol performed better than the diesel, according to this survey it’s almost half as likely to suffer a fault as a diesel.



No.4 in the survey was the first of Toyota’s RAV4s (this one from 2006-2012) with a rating of 95.7 per cent. Although the earliest examples of this RAV4 are getting on for 15 years old, only 10 per cent of cars had issues.



Into the top three and the Audi Q3 (from 2011-2018) had a rating of 96.5 per cent and was the most dependable car in the small and family size category. Only 12 per cent of owners reported having had any problems with their cars.



And we have joint winners. The Honda CR-V (from 2012-2018) had a reliability rating of 100 per cent. The previous generation of Honda’s large SUV is one of the most dependable cars on our roads, even though the earliest examples are now approaching nine years old.

Also on top spot is the second of the Toyota RAV4s (this time from 2013-2019) with another 100 per cent rating. Toyota has a well-deserved reputation for reliability, and this model rams that home better than anything else.

Happy hunting.

A new Mustang sallies forth

FIRST introduced in 1969, the Mustang Mach 1 enhanced the performance of the Mustang range through modifications including more powerful V8 engines, competition suspension and bespoke styling.



More than 300,000 Mach 1s have been produced since then, and now the company have introduced arguably the fastest, best handling Mustang of all time, and it goes on sale here in early summer. The new Mach 1 produces more than 450bhp and high-performance enhancements make it as happy on a race circuit as the public roads.



This latest Mustang benefits from enhanced aerodynamics, a specially calibrated 5.0-litre V8 engine and uprated engine and gearbox cooling for improved track capability. The Mach 1 is also the first production Mustang in Europe available with a high-performance six-speed manual transmission, featuring a funky rev-matching technology for shifting down the gears whilst pushing it hard.



Mustangs were not known for good handling, but a new suspension setup enhances performance using upgraded shocks and bespoke springs, improved anti-roll bars and bush specifications deliver better control and response under high cornering loads. Electric power-assisted steering software enables the Mach 1 to offer the most precise steering of any Mustang. The result is the fastest production Mustang ever offered to customers in Europe. This car could easily be described as an incredibly beautiful piece of automotive art.

Unique interior styling with leather sports seats and exterior Mach 1 styling and badging let you know this is no ordinary Mustang. Aerodynamics are enhanced by a redesigned front splitter, a longer undertray and a Shelby GT500 rear diffuser.



Priced between £55,185 for the 6 Speed Manual and £57,185 for the 10-speed automatic this is not a cheap car, but when you buy a performance car, you get what you pay for.

Portadown man Colin in the driving seat

TEAM BMW will sport a new livery for the 2021 British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) bearing the iconic ‘M’ colours.



Colin Turkington from Portadown, a very close runner-up in last year’s championship, Tom Oliphant and Stephen Jelley will form the three-pronged attack on the UK’s leading motor racing series.



Inspired by the classic BMW Motorsport liveries of the 1970s, the M-stripes, resplendent in Bavarian blue, dark blue and red, adorn a menacing matt-black base coat, creating a sharp and modern look. The 3 Series has enjoyed a stellar life in the touring car championship since it was debuted in April 2019. A win on its maiden weekend was the start of an incredible season that delivered a one-two finish in the Drivers’ Championship and a record-equalling fourth title for Turkington.



The Manufacturers’ Title capped off a magnificent double and there were two more championships secured in 2020, as BMW equalled the BTCC record of five consecutive Manufacturers successes and Team BMW scored a fifth Teams title in seven’years.

All three entries will carry the ‘BMW FIRST’ logo to promote the brand’s aftercare subscription service offering customers exclusive access to a range of benefits and products to enhance BMW ownership.



The cars will also promote ‘My BMW’, a new app designed to offer a fully connected-car experience, in addition BMW M Parts and BMW Original Motor Oil logos will form part of the stunning new livery. The new car took to the track for two days of pre-season testing at Brands Hatch last week and all three cars will attend the season’s official launch event at Silverstone on April 22 with the first race weekend at Thruxton, on May 8-9.

Good luck Colin.