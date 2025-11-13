World Cup Qualifiers - Group H

IRELAND 2

Portugal 0

At Aviva Stadium

TROY Parrot etched his name into Irish footballing folklore on Thursday evening after his first half brace sent Ireland on their way to an historic victory in their penultimate World Cup qualifying campaign fixture against Portugal in Dublin.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker had replaced Evan Ferguson as Ireland's first choice centre-forward with the Roma loanee pulling out of the squad earlier in the week after suffering an injury.

Ogbene and Coleman celebrate after the full-time whistle

Ireland entered the November international break knowing they needed a result in the first game against Portugal – and depending on results in Armenia on the same evening – a victory in Budapest on the following Sunday.

The first task was definitely not looking the likely after Ireland had never managed a positive result against the Portuguese with the previous attempt seeing Irish dreams dashed late on in Lisbon after Ruben Neves found the net with a 91st minute winner.

Despite early Portuguese pressure, it was Ireland who found the unlikely lead when the AZ Alkmaar striker found the net just 13 minutes into proceedings when a set-piece from Finn Azaz found the head of Liam Scales, with the Celtic defender knocking the ball back into the path of the oncoming Parrot whose deft flick did just enough to beat Diogo Costa at his near post.

The opener lifted the roof off the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, as the sense of serious hope filled the air in the capital.

Portugal did offer their fair share of attacking threat and it really looked a case of sooner rather than later for the equaliser after Joao Felix's volley soared over the bar much to the jeers of the Irish fans.

Diogo Dalot cracked an effort which just edged wide much to the relief of the Dublin crowd.

Ireland's counter-attack was causing all the problems, however, as Chiedozie Ogbene and Troy Parrot's partnership up top left the Portuguese back-line on the ropes with every chance they faced from the Irish offensive.

Caoimhín Kelleher and Dara O'Shea were pivotal in Ireland's backline

Ogbene almost doubled the Irish lead when the Sheffield United forward cut inside and flashed an effort which rattled the woodwork, and much to the dismay of his strike partner Parrot, the ball rebounded to a Portuguese player and was cleared.

The hosts would find their second when Dara O'Shea clipped a fantastic ball to beat the Portugal back-line and it fell to the feet of Troy Parrot. The striker managed to cut inside on his right foot and completely deceived Costa in the away goal as his effort was drilled low and beyond the Porto shot-stopper's near-post as Irish eyes were truly smiling in Dublin.

Half-time saw the Boys in Green with a two goal advantage over the group leaders but the second-half would be huge to see if Heimir Halgrimson's men had the resolve and merit to withstand the inevitable onslaught the next 45 minutes would bring.

Portugal started on the offensive but struggled to really fashion any real clear cut chances and their captain Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration was brewing.

In a moment of madness the five time Ballon D'or winner saw VAR intervene and overturn his initial yellow card in exchange for a red after the Portugal captain was deemed to have thrown an elbow towards Dara O'Shea and the Al Nassr forward was sent for an early shower much to the delight of the Irish crowd.

The ten men of Portugal would still give themselves every chance of a comeback with just over 20 minutes remaining, and when Goncalo Ramos entered the field of play the Irish side began their retreat to maintain their lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo was given his marching orders after elbowing Dara O'Shea

Ogbene almost gave his side a three goal lead but that was as good as it got for the remaining moments from an Irish attacking perspective.

It was time to dig in and that they did. The usually busy Caoimhín Kelleher was very much left to his own devices as Portugal had yet to really test the Brentford keeper, but Ramos' superb effort on the 82nd minute had Irish hearts in mouths but Kelleher was more than equal tipping the volley beyond the post.

Ramos and Neves would attempt a further effort apiece and despite the anxiety brewing in Dublin, the Irish backline remained resolute as Seamus Coleman had the final kick of the game which was punted well and truly clear.

An historic evening in Dublin now gives Ireland hope heading to Budapest on Sunday. Hungary's 1-0 victory over Armenia in Yerevan earlier on Thursday means it truly is winner takes all on Sunday, as an Irish victory would grant them a World Cup Qualifying play-off spot.