LOCAL star Niamh Cooper has signed for British SuperLeague side Surrey Storm on the back of her impressive performances for Northern Ireland at this summer's Netball World Cup.
FOUR South Belfast women will be hoping to end the Netball World Cup on a winning note on Saturday when Northern Ireland play in the ninth place play-off against Trinidad & Tobago (5.15pm).
Oonagh McCullough goes into this week’s European Championships determined to reproduce the form which earned her the tag of Northern Ireland’s most improved player of 2011.
Graduates’ superb season has been rewarded with the largest representation in the Northern Ireland netball squad for the European Championships at the end of this month.
GRADUATES are poised to complete netball’s NI league and cup double when they face Larkfield on Saturday in the sport’s domestic showpiece at Lisburn Racquets (2.45pm).
The year 2011 was a memorable one for the South Belfast pair of Oonagh McCullough and Fionnuala Toner and the Northern Ireland netball team, who reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time ever, in Singapore in July.