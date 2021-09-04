Class of '71 reunion to mark fifty years since they started St Mary's Christian Brothers

FORMER students of St Mary’s Christian Brothers are set to hold a reunion to mark 50 years since they started at the school in 1971.



Beginning school life shortly after the introduction of internment, this year group were split between the Barrack Street and Glen Road sites and this reunion will give former students the opportunity to reconnect and share memories of their school days at the height of the Troubles.



Event organiser, Kieran Megraw said that he is looking forward to seeing everyone on Thursday 14 October in The Dark Horse.



“We held a previous reunion to mark 25 years since we left the school in 2003 but this will mark 50 years since we started. There were four classes on the Glen Road and three in Barrack Street.



“At the minute we have a WhatsApp group set up and we have guys confirmed to be coming from all over – down South, England, Scotland, Wales and Guernsey.



“It will be a great opportunity to get everyone back together and sharing some memories from javelin gate to dealing with snatch squads or even the bus journeys from Barrack Street to the Glen Road for PE lessons.”



For more information contact Kieran Megraw on 07766073282, Jack Murray on 07796356487, Paddy Roberts on 07936951728, Jimmy Darragh on 07920429204 or Neilus McDonald on 07977902211.



