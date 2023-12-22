'Sanctuary' for young people with autism and special needs to be built in West Belfast

PLANS: Work will begin on the new facility in 2024

BELFAST City Council has approved a £4 million plan to create an 'allotment sanctuary' in the Cloona Park area off the Stewartstown Road.

The new development 'Glenriver Sanctuary' will be built by Conway Group Healthcare who own the Kilwee and Brooklands care homes in Cloona Park and the aim of the new building will be to offer opportunities for young adults with learning needs and autism.

Conway Group said the building of Glenriver Sanctuary will create over 50 new jobs and 40 new jobs upon completion with work beginning in 2024.

The plans include the building of an innovative allotment facility with a supporting building designed to provide essential day opportunities and support for vulnerable individuals, including those living with learning challenges and autism.

The location will be off Stewartstown Road, adjacent to Cloona Park in Dunmurry with developers saying the area was chosen for its tranquil location within a built-up suburban area.

Victoria Humphries, Regional Operations Officer at Conway Group described the facilities the new project will offer.

"We are delighted that following planning approval, the Glenriver Sanctuary can now become the first facility of its kind in Belfast, dedicated to supporting young adults with complex needs, such as learning disabilities and autism.

"Our goal is to develop a state-of-the-art, inclusive space that provides a therapeutic and welcoming environment for those who need it the most. The development includes a modest, single-storey support building providing essential amenities such as living space, a sensory room, a family/activity room, a kitchen, and toilets, all designed to preserve the surrounding area's character.”

PLANS: The £4million project has been approved by Belfast City Council

The facility will feature a reimagined allotment space, including a purpose-built sensory garden for outdoor activities like gardening and horticulture.

A specially designed sensory room will offer a non-threatening environment for young adults to explore at their leisure, particularly when experiencing sensory difficulties.

Victoria continued: "Conway Group Healthcare is committed to creating a layout sensitive to the surrounding residential area, implementing high-level landscaping to screen the facility from public view to ensure seamless integration into the residential neighbourhood."