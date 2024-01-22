Risk of high winds remains as Storm Isha clean-up begins

A YELLOW weather warning for high winds remains in place until noon on Monday after Storm Isha battered the North overnight.

The clean-up has begun as thousands of homes remain without power, with NIE saying the storm had caused widespread damage to the network.

The PSNI said a number of roads remain impassable.

In Belfast city centre, a member of the public was struck by falling debris from scaffolding in the Castle Lane area on Sunday afternoon and had to be treated at the scene by emergency services in attendance.

Fallen trees were also reported on the Lisburn Road, Finaghy Road North and Kennedy Way overnight.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said: “There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday.

“In light of this we are urging road users to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for obstructions.

“If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind and also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.

With #StormIsha bringing strong winds, risks of fallen trees & other debris & possible travel disruption this evening & into tomorrow, please take care out there, including in our parks.



Here are some numbers to keep handy. ⬇️https://t.co/nRSKrglxTc — Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) January 21, 2024

“You can also visit trafficwatchni.com/twni/index for the latest updates on the local road network close to you.

“Consider the potential risks before you leave for your destination. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.

“We would also ask property owners to check for storm damage and ensure any such damage is secured, only when it is safe to do so.

“A multi-agency response continues to deal with the aftermath and recovery from Storm Isha and we thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.

“Between 3.30pm on Sunday, 21st January and 2am on Monday, 22nd January, officers dealt with over 1,300 calls from the public, approximately 600 of these related to the storm. We remind the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101. You can do this online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via 101 and only use 999 in the case of an emergency.”

Another yellow warning for wind is in place from Tuesday at 4pm until 12 noon on Wednesday.